Police: Man stole money from deceased veteran's account

May 27—PLAINS TWP. — Township police charged Robert C. Hickey III with using a bank card of a deceased veteran to withdraw $190 and using the card to make a purchase at a store earlier this year.

Hickey, 43, was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo in Plains Township on two counts of access device fraud alleging he used a PNC bank card at Sheetz on state Route 315 to withdraw the cash and make a $8 purchase on April 6.

Police said the bank card belonged to Brian George Jones, a U.S. Army veteran, who died March 23.

Hickey lived in the same building on Cotton Avenue in Plains Township with Jones, police said.

Police Chief Dale Binker said the investigation is ongoing to determine if Hickey had stolen additional money from Jones after he died.

According to court records:

Police were notified about suspicious activity on Jones' bank card after he passed.

Police obtained video footage at Sheetz showing Hickey using Jones' bank card to withdraw $190 from an ATM and using the card to make a purchase at approximately 10:20 a.m. April 6, the complaint says.

Court records say Hickey pled guilty to an unrelated charge of accidents involving damage to attended vehicle and was sentenced Oct. 8 to six months probation. A probation violation was filed against Hickey resulting in Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas re-sentencing Hickey on May 3 to 28 days to six months at the county correctional facility.

Spagnuolo set Hickey's bail on the access device fraud charges at $75,000. Hickey was remanded to the county correctional facility after his arraignment.