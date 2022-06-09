Police: Man stole Tesla wheels, tires

Jun. 9—SOUTH WINDSOR — Police arrested a man who they say stole wheels and tires for Tesla vehicles from an auto repair facility on two separate occasions in November 2021.

Bryan R. Lopez, 35, of Hartford, was arrested Tuesday on two active warrants and charged with two counts each of third-degree burglary and third-degree larceny.

Court records indicate that Lopez is in custody and to appear July 14 in Manchester Superior Court.

— Joseph Villanova

