Police: man strangled pregnant woman trapped in car

Dec. 16—SOUTH WINDSOR — Kahil N. Montgomery, 21, of South Windsor was arrested Wednesday afternoon on an active warrant, stemming from an incident where police say he strangled a pregnant woman and restrained her in her car.

Montgomery was taken into custody at his home and charged with third-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, and second-degree unlawful restraint.

An affidavit supporting Montgomery's arrest states that an individual told police on Dec. 8 that Montgomery strangled the victim at his home the night prior, and she was afraid Montgomery was going to kill her.

The complainant told police that Montgomery had a history of abusing the victim, with several incidents occurring within the year or more they had been dating.

The complainant also told police that the victim was seven months pregnant with Montgomery's child at the time.

Police contacted the victim, who told them that she and Montgomery were seated in her car in his driveway that night when an argument began.

The victim told police that Montgomery would not let her out of the car or let her drive away, and at one point choked her neck while covering her mouth. She said she did not lose consciousness, but couldn't breathe.

The victim said after calming him down, he left her car and she drove away. She also told police there had been a history of physical violence with Montgomery.

The victim told police she did not want to give a written statement or make a complaint against Montgomery, and said she is hopeful he can be in their child's life in the future.

Montgomery was released on a $50,000 bond, and was scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court early today.

