Police: Man strikes 2 Dayton officers with car before chase that ends in West Carrollton

Jun. 7—A Vandalia man is accused of reversing his car, striking two Dayton police officers, on Sunday before he was arrested following a chase that ended in West Carrollton.

Anthony Scott Easterling, 30, was charged Monday in Dayton Municipal Court with felonious assault, failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence and obstructing official business, all felony charges.

The two officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle Sunday morning that was parked between two semitrucks at Love's Truck Stop, 2217 Edwin C. Moses Blvd., according to an affidavit.

As the officers approached the vehicle occupied by a man later identified as Easterling and a woman, the vehicle turned on and immediately reversed, striking both officers, before it headed forward and out of the parking lot, the affidavit read.

A sergeant spotted the vehicle on Interstate 75 headed toward Moraine.

"A pursuit took place and the vehicle came to a stop at West Central Avenue and Squire Avenue in West Carrollton. Mr. Easterling was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit in the front yard of 32 Squire Ave.," the affidavit stated.

The court document also said that drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the car.

Dayton police said the two officers did not suffer serious injury.

Easterling on Monday night was not a Montgomery County Jail inmate, according to the jail's online roster.