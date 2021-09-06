Police: Man struck and killed while on foot along the Raleigh Beltline

A pedestrian was hit and killed on the Beltline early Monday morning, according to Raleigh police.

Police say the man was struck along eastbound Interstate 440 near the Six Forks Road exit. They say the call that someone had been hit came in shortly before 1:40 a.m.

Police have not yet released other details, including the man’s name.

Eastbound I-440 was temporarily shut down between Glenwood Avenue and Six Forks Road while police investigated the incident.