Police: Man struck vehicle of people who assisted him

Aug. 18—EAU CLAIRE — A Bloomer man struck the vehicle of two people who were assisting him near an Eau Claire intersection, police say.

Austin B. Gonzales, 22, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of hit and run attended vehicle and operating after revocation.

Gonzales is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Sept. 7.

According to the criminal complaint:

Two people told an Eau Claire police officer they were approaching the Birch Street and Hastings Way intersection in their vehicle on June 16 when they saw a vehicle stopped in the road.

The driver of the vehicle had his head down and it was unclear whether he was awake. The people said the driver appeared to be unconscious.

The two people pulled up to the vehicle and opened the passenger door to check on the driver. They put the vehicle into park and turned off the ignition after they unsuccessfully tried to rouse the driver.

The driver eventually got out of the vehicle but had a hard time standing. The driver told the people not to call the police. The people told the driver they had already called 911.

The driver then got back into the vehicle and sped off. As he drove, he struck the open door of the vehicle of the two people who were checking on him. The officer observed damage to the door and front quarter panel of the vehicle.

Police were able to track down the woman who owned the striking vehicle. She said Gonzales had been using the vehicle and quickly left after returning it.

The woman said the front passenger side of her vehicle had minor scratches on it.

A review of Gonzales' driving record showed his driver's license is revoked related to a drunken driving conviction.

At the time of this incident, Gonzales was free on bond for a pending felony case in Eau Claire County. As a condition of the bond, Gonzales was prohibited from committing any new crimes.

If convicted of the felony charge in the hit-and-run case, Gonzales could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.