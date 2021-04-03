Police: Man on subway spat at woman, yelled anti-Asian slurs

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 4/3/21 Rally to 'Stop Asian Hate' at Columbus Park in New York City.
·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police asked for the public's help Saturday in finding a man wanted for yelling anti-Asian slurs at a 44-year-old woman and her three children, spitting at her and kicking her cellphone off a subway train.

Police are calling Tuesday's incident a hate crime. 

Authorities described the suspect as a dark-skinned man who is 50 to 55 years old, about 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall and about 150 pounds (68 kilograms). He was last seen wearing a dark camouflage sweater, dark sweatpants and black sandals. Police said he was wearing a black sock on his left foot and a white sock on his right foot.

The woman was riding a southbound No. 5 train headed to Times Square with her three children at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when the man yelled anti-Asian slurs at them, spit twice in her direction and knocked her cellphone out of her hand, police said. The man then kicked the phone out the train's back door and onto the tracks before fleeing on West 41st Street, authorities said.

The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition for observation, officers said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call New York City police.

The attack was among the latest in a national spike in anti-Asian hate crimes. Also near Times Square last week, a 65-year-old Filipina American woman was viciously assaulted while walking to church. A parolee convicted of killing his mother nearly two decades ago was charged with assault and attempted assault as hate crimes.

Recommended Stories

  • Support for AAPI community growing after rise in anti-Asian hate crimes

    Support for the AAPI community is growing following a rise in attacks against Asian Americans during the pandemic. Cynthia Choi, co-founder of the group Stop AAPI Hate, joins NBC News Now to address hate incidents against Asians and Asian Americans.

  • New York police search for anti-Asian hate crime suspect

    The suspect also spat twice in the direction of a 44-year-old woman and her three children, authorities said.

  • 4 reasons why migrant children arriving alone to the US create a 'border crisis'

    Unaccompanied minors wait to see a Border Patrol agent after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into Texas on March 25, 2021. John Moore/Getty ImagesChildren arriving at the southern border without their parents have presented a political and humanitarian challenge for the past three presidents. Their numbers began rising considerably after 2009, when 19,418 children were taken into custody at the border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Unaccompanied minors peaked in 2014, with 68,000 apprehensions. Analysts say 2021 is on pace to break that record, with more than 600 children arriving daily to the U.S.-Mexico border. Most are teenagers seeking asylum. Reports of children in warehouses or jaillike facilities have set President Joe Biden on the defensive about what critics refer to as a “crisis at the border.” In his first press conference, on March 25, 2021, Biden repeatedly stressed that his practice is different from that of former President Donald Trump, who introduced a policy of separating migrant children from their parents and detaining them in cages. “We are not talking about people ripping babies from mothers’ arms,” Biden said. He said his administration is “moving rapidly … to get these kids of out of the border patrol facilities.” Child migration has long been such a vexing, bipartisan quandary for four primary reasons, based on my research as an immigration scholar and analysis in dozens of law review articles. Children protest President Obama’s immigration policies in Washington, D.C., in 2014. Linda Davidson/The Washington Post via Getty Images 1. Children need care Migrant children cannot simply get jobs and fend for themselves upon arrival to the U.S. They need to be housed, educated and fed. While some may have family with them or in the U.S., many do not. By law the Department of Health and Human Services, or DHHS, must transport unaccompanied children to a facility run by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, a DHHS department, within 72 hours of the children’s being apprehended by Customs and Border Protection. While their legal status as immigrants or asylum-seekers is being resolved – which can take over two years – authorities attempt to connect the children with a parent, family member or family friend in the U.S. A child who has no known U.S. connections is placed in a licensed shelter or foster home while the asylum application or immigration process proceeds. Nonprofit and for-profit groups operate more than 170 housing facilities in 22 states under grants from the Office of Refugee Resettlement. The Trump administration slashed federal funding for refugee services, forcing many shelters and resettlement offices to close. Biden says his administration is “moving rapidly to try to put in place what [Trump] dismantled.” To address rising child migration and the Trump-era facilities shortage, Biden has ordered another 16,000 beds to house these children. A teenage migrant crosses from Ciudad Juarez, in Mexico, into Texas, March 21, 2021. John Moore/Getty Images 2. Care is costly Unlike the roughly 11 million undocumented adults in the United States – a vital labor force that, studies show, drives key sectors of the U.S. economy like agriculture and construction – undocumented children require economic resources. In 2014, a House of Representatives subcommittee held a hearing on that year’s record-high child arrivals. As Rep. Raul Labrador of Idaho observed, “The impact has been felt across the country, imposing a variety of costs, such as for education, health care, policing and criminal justice.” Children also need translators and legal counsel during their immigration proceedings, and they cannot pay these costs. It falls to federal, state and local governments, as well as nonprofit organizations, to provide legal pro bono services. Despite these efforts, an estimated 75% to 90% of children undergo U.S. deportation proceedings without a lawyer to represent them, though in practice they are rarely deported. Communities where the children are ultimately placed bear the brunt of youth immigration, receiving hundreds of newcomers or more each year. “Texas alone received nearly 5,300 children in just a seven-month period at the beginning of this year. Miami-Dade District in Florida reported that it had 300 more students in a single quarter of last year, which costs about ,000 more per additional student,” Labrador said in 2014. The federal government provides resources to help cover these costs. But budget planning is difficult, as city officials are not always informed when children are to arrive. DHHS has also faced criticism for not tracking children once they are placed with sponsors. Migrant children learn English in a class created for new Spanish-speaking arrivals in Worthington, Minnesota, on Sept. 5, 2019. Courtney Perry/For the Washington Post 3. Care is complicated These last two issues combine to create an incentive for policymakers to simply demand these children be returned to their home countries. But many of these children face violence in their home countries and are thus seeking political asylum. As President Biden suggested during his first press conference, sending them home would violate U.S. law, which requires the protection for those who face a well-founded fear of persecution. The U.S. has human rights obligations under international law, too, including a proscription against returning refugees to a country where they would face “cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, torture or other irreparable harm.” Following domestic and international law, the U.S. should contact the families of unaccompanied minors to ensure parents are aware that their children are in the U.S. and consent to their residing in the country, perhaps permanently. But finding these parents, especially in remote areas of Central America, can be difficult. Younger children may know only their parents’ names – not their address or phone number. Sometimes the contact information they have is outdated or incorrect. 4. Migrants are nobody’s constituents These are all big problems, but the U.S. government has solved big problems before. So why is the country still struggling to effectively deal with the decade-old issue of child migrants? The primary reason, in my analysis: politics. Undocumented immigrants – and particularly children – are not the constituents of any Washington politician. They have no voice within the U.S. democratic system. While journalists can and do report on immigration problems, and public interest law firms can and do represent these children in immigration proceedings, unaccompanied minors are simply not part of any politician’s voting bloc or reelection strategy. Consequently, the issue is often overlooked or mishandled without real political repercussions. There are public relations costs to a presidential administration’s being perceived as allowing children to suffer. But survey research shows American voters don’t rate immigration high on their priority list. And undocumented immigrants and refugee children themselves cannot really hold politicians accountable for their failures at the border. A photo caption in this story has been corrected to reflect that Ciudad Juarez is across the U.S.-Mexico border from Texas.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Ediberto Román, Florida International University. Read more:The situation at the US-Mexico border is a crisis – but is it new?Child mental health: how acting out during COVID can be a coping mechanism, and what parents can do to helpThe model minority myth hides the racist and sexist violence experienced by Asian women Ediberto Román does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Chicago Med star Arden Cho opens up about enduring racist attack

    "Please, please #StopAsianHate."

  • A man used a street signpost to trash an Asian American owned convenience store in North Carolina

    Mark Sung, whose parents own the shop, said a friend of the suspect returned after the man was arrested and cat-called Sung's mom.

  • Jen Shah’s ‘Real Housewives’ Fraud Scandal Is So Tragic. Why Is It Also So Much Fun?

    Heidi Gutman/BravoThis is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.The Real Housewives of Having No Real MoneyIt is my hope that every pop-culture enthusiast gets to one day experience the unbridled thrill Real Housewives fans feel when one of the franchise’s stars is mired in public scandal.The feeling is unparalleled, an excitement and anticipation as details start to trickle that’s like the night before Christmas as a child, losing your virginity as a teen, and ordering a really good pizza and waiting for it to arrive as an adult were all wrapped into one.More, these scandals double as uniting rally cries in a way that is almost heartwarming, with Bravo fans from all walks of life lighting up their group chats; tweeting jokes, memes, and puns; and passing the latest revelations along to each other like a busybody legion of Harriet the Spies. When Housewives news breaks, it’s like a Bat Signal for Bravo fans—only in the shape of a glass of white wine with a straw, typically beamed out by TMZ.This week it came out that Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was arrested and indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering. (Stuart Smith, one of the many “assistants” Shah refers to as the “Shah Squad” while barking orders and eliciting adulation from them, was also arrested.)The charges allege that, since 2012, she and Smith had been running a telemarketing scheme aimed at defrauding people, explicitly those over age of 55, by selling nonexistent business opportunities. They would sell those “lead lists” of easy targets to others to scam, taking a share of the profits.The victims believed they were buying services including tax preparation, coaching, and website design, even though, according to the indictment, “many Victims were elderly and did not own a computer.” Knowing this now does help explain why I used to receive three robocalls a day warning me that my car warranty has expired, despite that I haven’t owned a car since 2005. (Interestingly, I have not received one of those calls since Shah has been arrested—makes you think!)On the debut season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Shah was a memorable presence in ways both delightful and irritating. She was often unhinged and incoherent, slamming on the gas for drama at miscalculated moments. But her militance was also accompanied by an endearing vulnerability.That she performed such a lavish lifestyle, constantly orbited by her Shah Squad minions as she traipsed through Utah in floor-length gowns and furs while bragging about her “Shah chalet” McMansion, made her a quintessential Real Housewife—right down to the current comeuppance. The self-proclaimed queen is falling from the top of her pyramid (scheme).I guess you could call it Shah-denfreude. Or I guess Shah-den-fraud.What happened is awful. Real people were preyed on and defrauded. But that’s the moral conundrum here. The reality of it is horrific, but the Real Housewives ridiculousness of it all makes tracking the revelations a darkly delicious game for Bravo fans.The Shah-dropping details (puns pair with Housewives scandals like vodka with the 7 limes the cast members order at dinner) get juicier and, in some respects, funnier.There’s the tantalizing scoop that Bravo cameras were rolling on season two when all of this went down. The women were even all gathered together because they were minutes away from departing on a group trip. During the first season, Shah repeatedly bragged about her business. If her explanations for how she made money seemed mystifying then, now they can practically be read as confessions.Then there’s the botched attempt at a first hearing on Wednesday, which took place through a virtual call that was open to the public. As Variety’s Kate Aurthur reported, “This Jen Shah hearing is a technical nightmare. Someone flushed a toilet, Jen's lawyer was muted for a half-hour, and now Jen can't call in because too many people are on the call.” It was rescheduled for Friday. By then, I may have finally stopped laughing at those details.Shah has said she was a fan of the Housewives franchise before joining the show, but I fear she studied too hard. She just pulled off a full six-season arc before season two has even premiered. Arrests should be saved until season four at least. Tenor Even this late into the Real Housewives game—the franchise celebrated its 15th anniversary this month—I will never not be shocked that someone who is committing fraud goes on a reality show and draws attention to their (criminal) wealth.Shah joins the hallowed ranks of Housewives who have been mired in legal trouble over their finances.Famously, Teresa Giudice of Real Housewives of New Jersey went to jail for tax fraud.At the moment, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is making headlines amidst her divorce from ex Tom Girardi, who is facing disciplinary charges from the State Bar of California for “misappropriating millions in client funds, dishonesty and other acts of moral turpitude in his law practice.” That takes the heat off co-star Dorit Kemsley, who, along with husband Paul (“PK”), has faced a seemingly endless onslaught of bankruptcy and lawsuit scandals, which they defended on the show while, in an unfortunate styling choice, dressed as the con artists from Annie.The number of cast members whose failure to pay taxes, lawsuits from former business partners, and bankruptcy filings have become plot lines on the show has grown too high to feasibly list here. It’s truly wild. Do any of these people actually have money? It doesn’t matter! They’ll still buy new mansions, hire private jets, and flaunt their $40,000-a-month glam squads.I understand that to a non-Housewives fan, all this news just reads like gibberish. “Ashlynifer Watusi’s husband just stole money from Norma Rae, and Jessica Dungeon-Smoothie defrauded all the retirement homes in Utah.” I get it. But when you watch these shows, you become deeply invested in their lives. Especially in recent seasons that have taken great care to give space to how the women feel about politics, race, sexual orientation, and their faith.You start to find yourself relating to them, no matter how outrageous their behavior becomes. But then this stuff happens and you’re zapped back to reality.As a rational human, I can’t reconcile it. I have an outstanding dental bill and I’m considering not buying toothpaste in order to pay it off. I know that doesn’t make sense. But neither does going on a reality show when you’re operating a pyramid scheme, or modeling your new couture when there are headlines about how you’re not paying taxes.It’s a precarious relationship that Housewives fans have with these scandals. It’s not that you wish ill on these women, which would be awful, toxic behavior. But there is a delight in watching how the drama, which these people willfully put in front of the cameras for our consumption, unfolds. You savor every detail as reminders that, yes, this ridiculous reality TV you love actually does take place in reality, where there are repercussions and consequences for this kind of behavior.Maybe that’s the lesson here: Delusion makes great TV.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Taiwan minister accepts responsibility for train crash as questions mount

    Taiwan's transport minister said on Sunday he would not shirk his responsibility for a deadly train crash even as his resignation offer was rejected amid growing questions over safety lapses that could have contributed to the disaster. In the island's worst rail accident in seven decades, 51 people have been confirmed dead after a packed express train slammed into a truck near the eastern city of Hualien on Friday, causing it to derail and the front part to crumple. Speaking at the crash site overlooking the ocean and backed by precipitous mountains, Lin Chia-lung said he would "not avoid" responsibility.

  • Man arrested after violently ransacking Asian-owned business

    Surveillance video shows the suspect smashing the store in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a metal pole.

  • Rachel Lindsay Reunites with Husband Bryan Abasolo in L.A.: 'RnB Are Back Where We Belong'

    The former Bachelorette stars had been living apart since last year, with her in Los Angeles and him in Miami

  • GoFundMe pulls page fighting against critical race theory

    Loudoun County VA parents Scott Mineo and Paul Chen react to GoFundMe's decision to pull down fundraiser on 'FOX and Friends'

  • The US says China is committing genocide against the Uyghurs. Here's some of the most chilling evidence.

    The Uyghurs are a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority that the Chinese government views as a threat in part because some have sought autonomy.

  • Record litters revive bear population of the Pyrenees - to the dismay of farmers

    A record number of bears were born in the Pyrenees mountains last year, pushing the population back from the edge of extinction - and angering farmers. The bear population in the mountains separating France and Spain grew to 64 in 2020, including 16 cubs, according to animal rights activists. "It's a record - never before have nine litters been detected in the Pyrenees since we started studying the bear population," the Pays de l'Ours and Adet et Ferus associations said on Thursday. Farmers have made no effort to hide their dismay at the rewilding of bears as they also face a growing threat of wolves and reintroduced lynx. Sheep have jumped off cliffs and fallen to their deaths to escape the bears, and hundreds have been killed, they claim. Farmers are joining in fierce protests and complain about government compensation for their ransacked livestock.

  • Congresswomen pull endorsements after candidate's Chinese immigrant remarks

    The California congresswomen said they tried to get GOP House candidate Sery Kim of Texas to apologize.

  • The Serial Killer Who Murdered Hippies on Southeast Asia’s ‘Pot Trail’

    NetflixIn the 1970s, as the “golden age of serial murder” began to take hold in the U.S. with killers like Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy, another predator had begun to terrorize travelers abroad. Charles Sobhraj—who operated under a number of aliases including “Alain Gautier”—was a fraudster who, as seen in the BBC One series The Serpent, befriended travelers on the “pot trail” through Southeast Asia before drugging and murdering them and stealing their passports and valuables.The Serpent, which debuts on Netflix Friday, is a scripted series based on true events, which toggles between Sobhraj’s most active years as a serial killer and the tireless investigation led by one Dutch diplomat that eventually put him away. As the series premieres on its new streaming home, it will fit right in alongside other murder-centric offerings like Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and Night Stalker, which focused on the Richard Ramirez murders. Unlike many of those projects, however, The Serpent seems reluctant in its own luridness—determined to honor Sobhraj’s victims as well as the aforementioned diplomat, Herman Knippenberg, in lieu of glorifying the man behind the violence. It succeeds some of the time, but eventually gives in to the usual impulses that inevitably make these programs a conflicting watch.Charles Sobhraj was born in Saigon on April 6, 1944, during World War II. As recounted in Julie Clarke and Richard Neville’s book On the Trail of the Serpent, Sobhraj’s mother, a Vietnamese shop-girl named Tran Loan Phung, gave birth as the Viet Minh fought off occupying forces from Japan; the bombs shook the hospital. Sobhraj’s father, who was Indian, left the family when he was a toddler and his mother married a French Army lieutenant who eventually brought the family back to France, where he would adopt Sobhraj’s younger sister but not Sobhraj himself.Sobhraj grew up stateless. At boarding school he was subject to racist jokes from his white classmates. And when his mother returned to retrieve him, the boy realized he could no longer speak his native language. From a young age, Sobhraj stole candies and toys for his younger siblings, and twice he attempted to return to the country of his birth by stowing away on a ship. At one point, his mother falsely told him his father had died. When Sobhraj eventually went to live with his father, things did not go much better.Sobhraj was fascinated by psychology, and used a psychological technique called “characterology” to profile would-be victims. He was known for identifying whatever a person’s deepest desires and frustrations might be and offering a solution before, often, asking them over to his apartment as a guest. He used a series of drugs to induce illness and then “care” for his victims while robbing them and, in some cases, convincing them to participate in his criminal activities. After numerous escapes, Sobhraj was finally jailed in India from 1976 to 1997—and in 2003, he returned to Nepal, where he was arrested once more and received a life sentence. He has insisted in the past that all of his victims’ drug overdoses were accidental; authorities, meanwhile, maintain that he killed them for fear of exposure.The Serpent, which derives its title from a popular nickname for Sobhraj, focuses primarily on the mid-1970s, when Sobhraj’s criminal activities expanded to involve murder. His first known victim, Teresa Knowlton, was a young American woman traveling to join a Buddhist monastery in Nepal. Fishermen found her body in the Gulf of Thailand, in what had at first been presumed to be an accidental drowning but was later revealed to be foul play. (She, like another of Sobhraj’s victims, had been found in a bikini—which gained him the moniker “the Bikini Killer” as well.)Charles Sobhraj had an obsessive eye for glamour, and detested the bedraggled hippies who arrived in Southeast Asia in droves. The Serpent uses this dynamic to its advantage, bathing its viewers in the gem fraudster’s elegant world—flared linen pants! giant sunglasses! luscious silks!—only to subvert that superficial beauty with a glimpse of the horror underpinning it all. (Translation: Get ready for a lot of digestive pyrotechnics.)BBC One’s series also mimics its patron reptile in form, with a coiling, non-linear plot. Viewers will find themselves attending the same couple of parties over and over again, learning new details each time from the perspective of a different victim. (The most effective of these installments actually belongs to Quebecois Marie-Andrée Leclerc, Sobhraj’s romantic partner and conspirator who, as we see, was a victim in her own right as well.) Over time, however, the device’s cleverness gives way to exhaustion. Sobhraj might have been a master fraudster and escape artist, but his methods, at least as seen here, are not that complex. After the first few murders, we get the idea.Still, strong performances from leads Tahar Rahim, who plays Sobhraj, and Jenna Coleman as Leclerc make even the saggier portions of The Serpent’s run eminently watchable. Rahim maintains tight control of the tension in every scene, capturing Sobhraj’s notorious genteel-but-icy air with each dark stare. Coleman, meanwhile, brings a sense of empathy to Marie-Andrée, holding the audience at arm’s length to highlight her character’s complicity before, ultimately, inviting them into her character’s terrifying inner world. The other side of The Serpent’s equation is more naturally enticing: Dutch diplomat Herman Knippenberg and his equally brilliant then-wife, Angela, are investigating the disappearance of two Dutch backpackers. Before long, a cat-and-mouse game ensues as Knippenberg chases false trails Sobhraj has laid across the globe using his victims’ passports—all while begging numerous seemingly apathetic government agencies for assistance no one seems willing to provide. English actor Billy Howle—seen previously in Netflix’s Outlaw King and the most recent Star Wars installment, in which he played Rey’s father—makes wonderful, sweaty work of playing Knippenberg, as the diplomat’s obsessive hunt for Sobhraj begins to overtake his psyche.Still, certain elements of this series begin to chafe. Despite its richly rendered setting in Bangkok, The Serpent treats Asian women as largely disposable. It’s unclear whether the show’s writers were unable to dig up much backstory on Sobhraj’s Thai mistress, Suda, or if they were simply uninterested in doing so—but it’s hard to ignore how little we know about her compared to the other people Sobhraj managed to ensnare in his web. We see precious little of Sobhraj’s mother. And beyond Suda and Knippenberg’s secretary—who, it seems, largely exists in this series so he can bark at her to get various foreign officials on the phone—the only other Asian women present seem to be sex workers, used to connote the “seedy” side of the city.The series also makes little effort to engage with the complex web of sociopolitical and psychological dynamics surrounding Sobhraj and his upbringing. (It’s worth noting that despite his skill in playing the character, Rahim himself is neither Indian nor Vietnamese, but Algerian.) The Serpent spends so much time unfurling its many monotonous kills that we lose out on the broader story—one rich with thematic potential when viewed through the lens of colonial history and occupation, particularly in the context of the Vietnam War. With that context, The Serpent might have achieved the gravitas it so clearly sought to achieve—but in its absence, all we’re left with is the monstrosity.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Maryland's Korean-American First Lady Tells Her Life Story and Denounces Violence Against Asians

    "The time has come for us to speak out, and demand action," Yumi Hogan, the first Korean-American first lady of a state in U.S. history, writes in an impassioned essay for CNN

  • Dana White Has Quite The Car Collection

    The UFC man collects more than just fight venues.

  • California to allow indoor gatherings as virus cases plummet

    California on Friday cleared the way for people to attend indoor concerts, theater performances and NBA games for the first time in more than a year as the rate of people testing positive for the coronavirus in the state nears a record low. State officials won't require testing or proof of vaccination for some of those events, but they do limit the number of people allowed to attend. Only people who live in California can attend these live performances.

  • This Bulgogi Cheeseburger Will Ruin Every Other Burger for You

    Chef Nyesha Arrington rose to fame on Bravo’s Top Chef, but her love of cooking stretches back far further. She recalls learning to cook at the tender age of five alongside her Korean grandmother Ai-Soon Lee, and with bulgogi and kimchi as her childhood comfort foods, a French fine dining background, and the bounty of […] The post This Bulgogi Cheeseburger Will Ruin Every Other Burger for You appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Mormon leaders decry abortion as evil, call out racism

    Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints decried abortion as evil and issued another plea for members to combat prejudice and racism during the first day of a church conference taking place Saturday without attendees because of the pandemic. The faith known widely as the Mormon church has long opposed abortion, but addressed it only sparingly in recent years. Lawmakers in Republican-governed Legislatures in the United States are considering an array of anti-abortion restrictions this year that they hope might reach the Supreme Court and win approval from its conservative majority, overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a nationwide right to abortion.

  • Jill Biden dons wig and air hostess costume to give passengers April Fools' Day surprise

    Jill Biden, who is known for her love of practical jokes, gave journalists an April Fools' Day Surprise to remember on a flight back to the White House from California. During meal service on Thursday, a flight attendant wearing a airline costume an a dark wig with a “Jasmine” name tag passed out ice cream bars. The First Lady later returned, whipped off the wig and shouted “April Fools'” as she revealed her identity, according to a report from reporters onboard Executive One Foxtrot. Members of the media were fooled - but so were members of the former school teacher’s staff.