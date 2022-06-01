Police: Man sucker punched Boston officer responding to assault

A Malden man and Boston woman were arrested following an assault in downtown Boston.

The assault was reported shortly after midnight Tuesday near School and Province Streets.

Police say while the woman was being taken into custody, the man snuck up on an officer and punched him in the head before running away.

Pablo Castro-Larios, 24, was chased down and arrested after a “brief but violent struggle,” according to police.

Castro-Larios and Latia Smith, 41, are accused of beating a man after he told them he did not have a cigarette. Police say they used their fists and an unknown metal object, before smashing the man’s phone on the ground.

The man had just left work at a nearby restaurant, according to police.

While the man was being treated for his injuries, officers stopped Smith, who matched the description of one of the suspects. She was wearing a pair of brass knuckles on her left hand when she was arrested, police say.

Smith was charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, dangerous weapon unlawfully carried and destruction or injury of personal property.

Castro-Larios, who police say matched the description of the other suspect in the initial assault, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, interference with a police officer, resisting arrest, dangerous weapons unlawfully carried and disturbing the peace.

