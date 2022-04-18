Police: Man suffers gunshot wound, suspect sought

Apr. 18—A homeless man suffered a gunshot wound during a confrontation with another man Monday morning in the parking lot of I-95 Liquors at 5343 U.S. Highway 341, after which the alleged shooter drove away, according to Glynn County Police.

The shooting victim was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries, police said. The alleged shooter got into a white car and drove away, traveling toward Interstate 95, police said.

Police responding to reports of gunfire at 9:31 a.m. Monday at I-95 Liquors arrived to find the victim lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Police have determined the two men got into an argument in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store. The alleged shooter then got into his vehicle and drove across the street to I-95 Liquors. The homeless man followed, pushing a shopping cart, police said.

Police said the homeless man "engaged the driver a second time," after which he was seen staggering away from the car and falling to the ground. The alleged shooter was last seen driving toward the interstate.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Glynn County Police at 912-554-3645, Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333, or email to: gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov.