Police: Man suspected in Hyde Park robbery shoots himself, in critical condition

A man suspected of robbing a bank in Hyde Park shot himself as police approached him in Norwood on Tuesday, officials said.

Officials said the man was rushed to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Cincinnati police Executive Assistant Chief Teresa Theetge said the Eagle Savings Bank was robbed around 10:30 a.m. by an armed suspect.

Police located the suspect on Wasson Way within an hour, she said.

Theetge said as officers approached the man he pulled out a firearm. The officers told the man to drop the weapon and shot himself, firing once and striking himself in the head, she said.

The Citizen's Complaint Authority was on the scene of the incident.

Dana Avenue is closed in the area of Montgomery Road. Police said they expect to reopen the road around 1:30 p.m.

It is unknown how much money was taken from the bank.

