Police: Man suspected of killing wife, injuring son in Waterbury shooting died by suicide in Virginia

A man who police suspect killed his estranged wife and injured his son in a double shooting in Waterbury on Tuesday died by suicide after he was pulled over by state troopers in Virginia, police said.

The Waterbury Police Department said Solomon Roberts, Sr., 44, died of a single gunshot wound after police in Virginia were told around 10:55 a.m. Tuesday to be on the lookout for him. He was being sought as a suspect in the shooting of his son, Solomon Roberts, Jr., 19, and his estranged wife, 45-year-old Catherine Roberts, who died of her injuries.

The mother and son were shot at a residence at 100 Mark Lane in Waterbury, where police were dispatched around 5 a.m. Tuesday. The 19-year-old was taken to an area hospital and has been listed in stable condition, according to police. The mother was pronounced dead at the scene.

Driving a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, Roberts, Sr. was pulled over by troopers on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County, Virginia. Troopers tried to communicate with the 44-year-old as they approached the vehicle, at which point they heard a single gunshot go off, according to Virginia State Police. Roberts, Sr. is believed to have died almost immediately.

Waterbury police said they are working with authorities from Virginia as their investigation continues.