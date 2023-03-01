Police: Man suspected of racially motivated attacks arrested in Seattle

Officers arrested a man who threw rocks at a vehicle while yelling at the man inside, “go back to your country,” on Tuesday afternoon, said the Seattle Police Department.

Police later determined he was the same man who yelled at a family near the Seattle waterfront and tried to attack them on Monday.

Officers arrived in the 4400 block of Woodland Park Avenue North around 4 p.m. and talked to a man who said a stranger threw multiple cement rocks at his car while he was sitting inside. The 34-year-old victim also said the stranger yelled, “go back to your country,” while continuing to damage his car.

A witness overheard the stranger say, “I’m gonna kill that dude,” referring to the man in the car, according to police.

Police searched the area and found the suspect, a 51-year-old man. He is the same man who yelled racially biased hate comments, threatened to shoot people, and threw rocks at people near the waterfront downtown.

The man was arrested for suspicion of hate crime and booked into the King County Jail.



