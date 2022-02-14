Police: Man suspected of stabbing 11 people in Albuquerque

·1 min read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque arrested a man suspected of stabbing 11 people, leaving two critically injured, at multiple locations in the city, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing downtown around 11:15 a.m. Sunday. A man suffered a laceration to his hand and was treated at a local hospital, the Albuquerque Police Department said in a statement. Police said the suspect rode a bike and was armed with a large knife.

About two miles east, near the University of New Mexico, police received another call about a person who was stabbed in the arm. The victim was taken to the hospital, police said.

A third stabbing occurred in front of an apartment building around 1 p.m., police said, and a fourth incident was reported nearby in which a man was stabbed in the neck.

Police said another call came about a suspect attempting to stab customers at a convenience store. Officers arrived and found "multiple stabbing victims," the statement said. Additional calls came in about two more stabbings.

The victims were taken to several hospitals and are all in stable condition. Two victims were critically injured and some were treated and released, police said.

Spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told TV station KRQE that the stabbings “appear to be random ... There doesn't seem to be any rhyme or reason at this point,” he said.

Police arrested a man who's believed to have stabbed as many as 11 people, authorities said. He was not identified on Sunday.

