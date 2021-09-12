Police: Man sustains broken facial bone during jail fight

Sep. 11—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire County Jail inmate broke another inmate's facial bone during a recent fight at the jail, authorities say.

John D. Young Jr., 31, 1137 Wedgewood Ave., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of battery by prisoners and substantial battery.

A $3,000 signature bond was set for Young, which prohibits him from engaging in acts or threats of violence toward anyone.

Young returns to court Sept. 23.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County jailer reported that Young attacked a fellow inmate in the jail kitchen at 4:25 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.

The jailer reviewed surveillance video of the fight. Both Young and the other inmate were working as porters in the kitchen.

Young pushed the other inmate into a corner and repeatedly punched him in the face and head. The other inmate had his hands up in a protective manner with his palms open while Young punched him.

As Young continued to punch the other inmate, the other inmate fell to the floor.

While the other inmate was on the floor, Young appeared to push the other inmate and postured himself in a way that Young may have attempted to kick him.

While Young was punching the other inmate, a civilian kitchen staff worker could be seen running to the phone to call for help.

Young then put himself into a surrender position as jailers entered the kitchen, handcuffed him and escorted him out of the room.

During an interview, the other inmate said he told Young there were meal trays that were not needed. Young then pushed the stack of trays off the table, charged at the other inmate and began to push and punch him. The other inmate denied having any arguments or disagreements with Young prior to the attack.

The other inmate sustained bruising, swelling and a cut around his left eye. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, where he was diagnosed with a fracture to the orbital floor under his left eye.

Young told a jailer during an interview that he pushed and punched the other inmate. Young said he was upset because he felt excluded from the rest of the kitchen workers and thought they were making rude and provoking comments toward him. Young said he knew what he was doing as he was standing up for himself.

Young is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in February in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of both charges, Young could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.