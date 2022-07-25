Police: Man sustains critical injuries in parking lot hit-and-run

Jul. 25—A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday night after being hit by a vehicle in a Marietta parking lot, police said.

Around 7:15 p.m., according to the Marietta Police Department, Andres Salanic-Sacalxot, 54, of Guatemala, was walking in the parking lot of 814 Sandtown Road. The location is just south of Sandtown's intersection with Powder Springs Road.

A white work van, with ladders on top, hit Salanic-Sacalxot and fled the scene without stopping. Salanic-Sacalxot was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Officer St. Onge at the Marietta Police Department at 770-794-5352. Information can also be given to tip lines at 770-794-6990 (Marietta police) or 404-577-8477 (Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta).