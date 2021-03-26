Police: Man threatened Hispanic clerk, customer at gas station

Mar. 26—MILTON — A customer at Sunoco A-Plus in Milton used racial slurs directed at a Hispanic clerk and customer that he allegedly threatened in January, according to Milton Police Department.

Omar A. Sellars, 42, of Milton, is now facing three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and a summary count of harassment. The charges were filed by Milton Patrolman Daniel Zettelmoyer II in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

According to police, Sellars entered the store at 55 Race St. shortly after 12:30 a.m. Jan. 2. He threw his money on the counter and the clerk asked him to leave, which prompted Sellars to allegedly threaten the lives of the clerk and his family, police said.

Sellars allegedly damaged the plexiglass partition by punching it, slapped a bottle of hand sanitizer off the counter and kicked a box. He then threatened to hurt another customer, police said.

When speaking to the police, Sellars — described in the police report as a black Hispanic — allegedly called the Hispanic clerk and customer a racist term and said "they are going to stick together," police said.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and 911 audio evidence to verify the incident, police said.