Police: Man threatened MBTA riders with pet rat named Jerry

A Boston man was arrested for threatening MBTA riders on Thursday. He had an accomplice- a pet rat named Jerry.

Police say the man caused a disturbance at the MBTA’s Oak Grove station, threatening riders with Jerry the Rat.

Jerry’s owner was consuming alcohol and refused to leave the station before being arrested, Transit Police said.

Animal Control picked up Jerry.

"Rat" it again !! 57 y/o Boston man well known to TPD for causing disturbances w/his pet rat was arrested at #MBTA Oak Grove on 3/16 4PM for threatening folks w/his rat. He also was consuming alcohol/being disorderly/refused the leave. Jerry the Rat was turned over to AC. pic.twitter.com/zZcltcPtdn — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 17, 2023

