Police: Man threatened MBTA riders with pet rat named Jerry

Bryan Lambert
·1 min read

A Boston man was arrested for threatening MBTA riders on Thursday. He had an accomplice- a pet rat named Jerry.

Police say the man caused a disturbance at the MBTA’s Oak Grove station, threatening riders with Jerry the Rat.

Jerry’s owner was consuming alcohol and refused to leave the station before being arrested, Transit Police said.

Animal Control picked up Jerry.

