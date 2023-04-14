Police: Man threatened to shoot down Pride flag at Hingham’s Derby Street Shoppes with rifle

A Weymouth man is in custody Thursday after police say he threatened to shoot down a Pride flag flying at Hingham’s Derby Street Shoppes with a rifle.

Hingham Police say Gage Scammell, 29, called and left a voicemail for Derby Street Shoppes management alleging that he was to gun down the flash and burn it if it wasn’t removed within three days.

Scammell also made “disparaging comments” regarding the Jewish faith, according to police.

The Weymouth man was arrested after a quick investigation Thursday and arraigned at Hingham District Court.

“The Hingham Police Department supports and stands with our LGBTQ+ and Jewish communities and we will not tolerate any threats or discrimination against them,” said Hingham Police Chief David Jones in a statement. “The men and women of this agency will vigorously investigate threats against any member of our community.”

Scammell is facing charges of interference with civil rights, threatening to use a deadly weapon and threatening to commit a crime.

