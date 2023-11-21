Police: Man threatens gas station clerk with knife in Stoneham, turns self in

Charges have been filed against a man who allegedly threatened a gas station clerk with a knife on Monday.

The suspect is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and threatening to commit a crime. Authorities did not release his name.

Officers responding to BJ’s gas station on Cedar Street around 3:11 p.m. for a report of an assault with a knife learned a gas station attendant was threatened by a man who pulled a knife on him, according to Stoneham Police.

There were no reports of any injuries and the suspect took off in his car.

Witnesses provided a description of the car as well as part of its registration number, making it easy for officers to make contact with the accused.

Police say the suspect later turned himself in.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW