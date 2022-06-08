Police: Man threatens several people with knife at Phoenix Park

Jun. 8—EAU CLAIRE — A man threatened at least eight people with a knife Monday evening in Phoenix Park, police say.

Benjamin T. Saumier, 44, of Eau Claire, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

He also faces an ordinance citation for public excessive intoxication.

A $1,000 cash bail was set for Saumier, which prohibits him from having contact with the victims or possessing weapons. He must also maintain absolute sobriety.

Saumier returns to court Tuesday, June 14, for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

Just before 9:30 p.m. Monday, several people called police to report that a man with a knife was threatening people in Phoenix Park.

One of the callers said the man was under the influence of alcohol, still had the knife in his possession, and was walking toward the "rainbow bridge."

Police then saw a man matching the description of the suspect walking southbound over the footbridge toward the Pablo Center.

An officer yelled at the man, later identified as Saumier, to get on the ground and not move. Saumier complied with the order. The officer also yelled at bystanders to leave the area for their own safety, which they did.

Officers had been told that Saumier had thrown his knife off the west side of the footbridge. An officer checked the riverbank and found a steak knife with a 4-inch blade. Black tape was wrapped around the handle.

Saumier smelled strongly of intoxicants.

Saumier made numerous unsolicited comments that "they took my (expletive) backpack" and "I never hurt anybody. I never killed nobody."

Two of the victims said they were fishing on the riverbank when Saumier confronted them multiple times. They said Saumier brandished a knife, made jabbing motions at them and demanded he get his backpack back. One of them told Saumier he would get hit with a big rock if he didn't leave them alone. Saumier then left and walked toward the footbridge.

Three other victims told authorities they were near the north end of the footbridge when they were confronted by Saumier. He was brandishing a knife and also threatened to stab them if they did not give him back his backpack.

At the time of these incidents, Saumier was free on signature bonds for two pending misdemeanor cases in Eau Claire County. A condition of the bonds prohibited him from committing any new crimes.

Saumier is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of three misdemeanors in August in Barron County.

If convicted of the felony charge in the knife threats case, Saumier could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.