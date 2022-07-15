Police: Man threatens woman while showing firearm

Jul. 15—WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a man they say threatened a woman and another person with a firearm in the area of Coal Street and North Empire Court on Thursday.

Joseph White, 46, of North Pennsylvania Boulevard, Wilkes-Barre, was captured at gunpoint in the rear yard of a residence on New Market Street following a foot pursuit, according to court records.

Police allege White ran away after he threatened a woman who was leaving the Sherman Hills apartment complex.

She told police, according to court records, she was inside her vehicle when she noticed White standing at the apartment complex entrance. She intentionally drove in the wrong lane to avoid White but she claimed he began striking her vehicle.

Police said the woman reported White brandished a firearm he aimed at her saying, "Is this how you want to do this," court records say.

A man walking in the area attempted to intervene when White aimed the firearm at him, police alleged.

White fled the scene running on Reno Court and was spotted by police in the area of New Market and Custer streets. White ran onto Dock Lane and was captured in a backyard of a home on New Market Street.

Police said they found a bag containing a handgun hidden between a shed and a fence in the same yard.

White was served with a protection-from abuse order by the woman prior to the alleged threat.

White was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on two counts each of terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and reckless endangerment and one count each of illegal possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.