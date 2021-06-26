Police: Man threw coffee at drive-thru worker

Jun. 26—Police say a 61-year-old man became enraged over Chick-fil-A corporate policy Wednesday morning, so he allegedly took it out on the young man serving him at the chain restaurant's St. Simons Island drive-thru window.

The man allegedly tossed his order back through the window, hitting the young man on the arm and thigh with hot coffee, according to a Glynn County police report.

He allegedly followed that up by throwing a bag of food through the window, which the employee blocked before it hit him.

Using the security video at the Chick-fil-A at 2205 Demere Road, police said they were able to locate the man.

Randolph Paul Zimmerman of Jefferson turned himself in Thursday afternoon at the Glynn County Detention Center, where he was arrested on a county police warrant charging him with misdemeanor simple battery.

Zimmerman was released later that day on $1,256 bond, jail records show.

Police say Zimmerman ordered food and coffee from the restaurant's drive-thru at around 8:37 a.m. Wednesday. He allegedly became angry when the 22-year-old gave him a cup of coffee and the six creams and one sugar in a separate bag.

According to the report, Zimmerman wanted the young man to put the creamer and sugar in the coffee before serving it.

The young man told him corporate policy prohibits employees from doing this, police said.

After Zimmerman allegedly began arguing about the policy, another employee went to the window and told him the same thing, the report said.

As she walked away, the order came flying back through the window, according to store security video that was released on social media.

"The male threw the cup of coffee through the window ... at him," the report said.

The report said, "some of the coffee got on his left forearm and left thigh."

Right after, Zimmerman allegedly "threw the bag of food at him, hitting him."

The security video on social media shows a man in a pickup truck throwing coffee and food through the drive-thru window, hitting the employee. The man's face cannot be clearly seen in the video.

Store security video did clearly get the vehicle's license plate number, which is how police found Zimmerman, the report said.

Contacted later Wednesday by phone, Zimmerman told the officer he thought the employee was being lazy, despite being told it was a corporate policy.

He allegedly told the employee "that's f---ing bull---t!," the report said.

"I just threw the s—t back at him (and) left," the report quotes Zimmerman as telling the officer.

The hot coffee left no marks, but it left the employee's skin "sensitive to the touch," the report said. He had his arm on ice when police arrived, the report said.

The island Chick-fil-A's owner, Clark Drury, described the young man as "an outstanding employee who is outstanding with customer service. I will always support my team members whenever their safety is put in jeopardy."