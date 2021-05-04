Police: Man threw fish plaque at traffic

May 4—SOUTH SHORE — A man accused of forcing his way into a South Shore home threw a wooden, fish-shaped plaque at a passing car, according to a criminal citation.

Jerry M. Marcum, 39, of Morganfield, has been charged with second-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and public intoxication following the April 28 incident.

According to the citation, Marcum barged his way into a home, leading the occupants to shove him back out — that's the initial call Greenup County deputies received.

Upon arrival, deputies found Marcum walking along U.S. 23 — that's when court records indicate he had thrown the fish-shaped plaque at a car carrying three men, causing it swerve to avoid being hit.

When deputies approached him, Marcum had a rock ready for throwing in his hand, but put it on the ground after being ordered to do so, records show.

Marcum is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

