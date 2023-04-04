Police: Man told coworkers he had '17 bullets for 17 heads' at West Melbourne business

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A Mack Technologies employee threatened to commit a mass shooting at the business — telling two coworkers that he had "17 bullets for 17 heads" — before he was taken into custody at the workplace with an AR-style rifle in his car, a West Melbourne police probable cause affidavit said.

Marcus Anderson, 34, who is homeless, was arrested Thursday for possession of a short-barreled rifle, a second-degree felony.

Police transported Anderson to Circles of Care in Melbourne for mental health treatment and evaluation, and he was trespassed from Mack Technologies, an electronics assembly business on Technology Drive in West Melbourne.

Anderson remains incarcerated on $35,000 bond at the Brevard County Jail Complex, and he will be arraigned April 27 at the Harry T. and Harriette V. Moore Justice Center in Viera.

More: Daily Bread proposes to build Melbourne homeless shelter-service complex on Sarno Road

More: Mom sues, seeks answers after special-needs son chokes on glove, dies at Suntree daycare

A West Melbourne police cruiser.

According to the affidavit, Anderson made violent threats to two coworkers on March 28 after their conversation switched to the recent Nashville school mass shooting.

"Anderson said to coworkers he had 17 bullets for 17 heads, but that he would signal them before he started his murderous rampage so they could be safe," a West Melbourne police press release said.

"According to coworkers, Anderson had identified locations throughout the building to carry out the attack to include where he could escape when police arrived," the press release said.

Marcus Anderson, 34, who is homeless, was arrested Thursday for possession of a short-barreled rifle. West Melbourne police released this photo of the alleged AK-style firearm.

When police questioned him later, Anderson said he was just joking around and was not serious about his statements, the affidavit said.

When officers searched his backpack inside his work locker, they found a silver .38-caliber handgun with a loaded magazine, the affidavit said. The AR-style rifle found in his car did not have a serial number.

Story continues

"Thankfully, employees at the business notified law enforcement when they became aware of the threat," the police press release said.

"Mack Technologies' full cooperation helped bring this case to resolution, and serves as an excellent reminder that, 'If you see something, say something.' "

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @RickNeale1

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Police: Man told coworkers he had '17 bullets for 17 heads' at business