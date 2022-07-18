Police: Man trapped girl in truck in South Windsor

Jul. 18—SOUTH WINDSOR — A Meriden man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he trapped a girl in his truck.

Police responded to the area of Burnham Road and John Fitch Boulevard after they received a call from a Spanish-speaking female caller who said she was inside a pickup truck and the male driver would not let her leave.

Police ultimately spotted the vehicle around 5:30 a.m., where they found the victim along with the driver, Erasmo Dejejus-Olmos, 21.

The victim told police that Dejejus-Olmos would not allow her to leave the vehicle, took her phone to prevent her from calling 911, and hit and strangled her.

Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said Monday that Dejejus-Olmos failed to follow the instructions given by the officer who made the stop, which led to the officer detain Dejejus-Olmos during the investigation.

Dejejus-Olmos was charged with second-degree kidnapping, third-degree assault, third-degree strangulation, resisting arrest, and interfering with an emergency call.

Dejejus-Olmos was held on $100,000 bond and was to appear in Manchester Superior Court today.

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.