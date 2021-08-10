Police: Man treated for medical issue shoots at first responders, flees

Aug. 10—A Clairton man is awaiting arraignment after police said he shot at them following treatment for a medical issue by paramedics.

Michael S. Spence, 28, is facing numerous charges in two cases, including aggravated assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.

Police and paramedics responded to Spence's home on Wylie Avenue shortly after 2:40 p.m. Monday for reports of a man having a medical issue. After being treated, the man became combative and ordered police and paramedics leave his house, according to Allegheny County Police.

While investigators were outside talking with Spence's girlfriend, police said he came to a rear door and opened fire. No one was hurt.

Spence is accused of fleeing on foot. County police searched the neighborhood with no success. He was captured by police in West Mifflin around 6 p.m.

According to Tribune-Review news partners WPXI-TV, after fleeing, the man went into the West Mifflin Burlington store and threatened to open fire there. The news station reported that the medical issue was a drug overdose.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

Spence was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 18 months on probation in December in connection with intoxicated driving offenses filed by Homestead police, according to online court records. In 2019, he was sentenced to four years of probation on simple assault, corruption of minors and conspiracy counts stemming from an incident in Pittsburgh, according to online court records.

As part of that sentence, he was ordered to complete mental health and drug and alcohol evaluations.