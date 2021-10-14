Police: Man tried to illegally buy gun

Oct. 14—NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland man is accused of attempting to illegally purchase a firearm in August, according to Point Township Police.

Luis Fernando Ruiz-Perez, 32, of Duke Street, was charged with a felony count of making false statements in the sale of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of unsworn falsification to authorities. The charges were filed by Point Township Patrolman Kevin Herring in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

Ruiz-Perez attempted to purchase a Glock handgun at Little Sportsman Shop on Aug. 25, 2020. He was denied the purchase due to a previous felony of illegal appropriation of vehicles from Puerto Rico on March 1, 2012, police said.

When he filled out the forms at the shop, he answered "no" to the question of "Have you ever been convicted in any court for a felony, or any other crime for which the judge could imprison you for more than a year?"

When questioned, Ruiz-Perez told police that he was previously arrested in Puerto Rico and said, "That was when I was like 16 or something," police said.

Ruis-Perez is free of $10,000 unsecured bail following an arraignment on Tuesday. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 27 in front of Diehl.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER