Police say man tried to kidnap Seattle middle school student

A Seattle middle school has extra security in place Thursday after a student reported an attempted kidnapping.

The principal of Hamilton International Middle School, Dorian Manza, sent a letter to parents Wednesday night warning them about what happened.

According to Seattle police, the student was walking home from school through Wallingford Park toward North 42nd Street and the tennis courts at around 2:50 p.m. when a man came out from some bushes and asked the student if they wanted “a ride home.”

The student said no but was grabbed by the man. The student fought back, broke away and ran.

Shortly after, the victim’s family called the police.

Manza said the school district’s safety and security team will increase its presence around the school.

Only a very brief description of the suspect was provided — an older man who is possibly heavyset.

