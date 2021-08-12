Police: Man tried to pass drug test with urine kit

Aug. 12—COAL TOWNSHIP — A Coal Township man under probation through Northumberland County allegedly attempted to pass a drug test with a false urine kit, according to Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark.

Kenneth Elliott, 31, of Coal Township, is now facing one misdemeanor count of furnishing drug free urine. Stark filed the charge in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic.

Elliott appeared on July 28 at the Coal Township probation office for a scheduled visit with Probation Officer Matthew Narcavage and allegedly provided a false urine sample, Stark reported.

Narvavage, suspicious of Elliott's actions, conducted a search and found the false urine kit strapped to Elliott's leg. A second urine sample tested positive for fentanyl, Stark reported.

Elliott was taken into custody by probation officers and committed to Northumberland County Jail. A preliminary hearing on the matter is pending.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER