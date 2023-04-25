Police: Man tried to steal Bremerton fast ferry for upcoming ‘revolution’

Police in Bremerton arrested a man Sunday who illegally boarded an out-of-service fast ferry and allegedly tried to steal it.

A woman and her two kids were waiting for a ferry to Seattle and watched from nearby as the man pushed buttons in the wheelhouse.

A ferry captain on a different ferry saw the man on the fast ferry and alerted authorities.

Bremerton Police spokesperson Aaron Elton says the man is in his 40s and told police a revolution was coming, and that’s why he needed to take the boat.

The man faces charges of burglary, theft, malicious mischief, and unlawful transit conduct.

This story was originally published by MyNorthwest.