Police: Man tried to steal catalytic converter in Lowe's parking lot

Jun. 21—A Decatur man who attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a business along Beltline Road Southwest in May has been arrested and charged with breaking and entering a vehicle, police said.

Christopher Cody Brown, 33, was seen on May 25 attempting to cut a pipe off a vehicle parked in the Lowe's parking lot, Decatur police said, and the victim confronted the suspect and took pictures of him. Brown was later identified as the suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest on May 27 and Brown was located and detained on Friday.

He was transported to the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500, police reported.

