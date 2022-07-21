Police: Man has trouble getting on motorcycle, charged with 7th OWI

Jul. 21—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man who was having trouble getting on his motorcycle has been arrested for drunken driving for the seventh time, police say.

Robert A. Rud, 69, 2046 Schult St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of seventh-offense drunken driving.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Rud, which requires him not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.

Rud returns to court Aug. 2 for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police officers were sent Sunday to the 400 block of Forest Street for a report of a man who was on a motorcycle, fell off a few times and was trying to get back on. The caller felt the man was unfit to drive the motorcycle.

Earlier in the evening, police dispatchers received a call of a motorcycle crash at Forest and Madison streets where two males helped a man who skidded his motorcycle and fell off. Police were unable to locate that crash.

Officers located the motorcycle and man, later identified as Rud, in an alley just east of Forest Street.

Officers told Rud that they received calls about him tipping his motorcycle and trying to get back on. Rud responded by saying "okay."

When officers asked Rud how much he had to drink, he replied "probably enough." Rud said he was attempting to go home.

When asked if it was safe for him to be driving, Rud said "not right here, no." Rud had visible injuries to his arms and elbows from dropping his motorcycle.

Rud said he would not be willing to take field sobriety tests. "I mean obviously I shouldn't be driving," he said.

Rud said he had seven or eight beers over an eight-hour period. He consented to a breath test, which indicated his blood alcohol content was .118, above the .08 legal limit for driving.

Rud was arrested and taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for a blood draw.

Rud was previously convicted of drunken driving in July 1989 and August 1992 in Eau Claire County, twice in July 1992 in Trempealeau County, in September 1994 in Dunn County, and in August 1997 in Chippewa County.

If convicted of seventh-offense drunken driving, Rud could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.