Police: Man in truck found fatally shot in truck at Circle K in Mesa

Mesa Police Department

A man was found dead inside a truck at a Circle K near Gilbert and McKellips roads early Wednesday, according to Mesa Police Department.

Police received a call about a possible shooting at the gas station around 3:30 a.m., according to Det. Richard Encinas, a Mesa police spokesperson. Shortly after officers arrived, they found a dead man inside the truck in front of the gas pumps.

The man's name was not released.

Homicide investigators interviewed a few people who were in the parking lot. Detectives will be on the scene for a while Wednesday, Encinas said.

