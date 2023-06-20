Police: Man upset after party altercation fires shots in Montville park

Jun. 19—MONTVILLE — Town police said they charged a 26-year-old Danbury man Saturday with firing multiple shots from a handgun out the window of a car in the Fort Shantok area.

At 12:32 a.m. Saturday, Montville police said Mohegan Tribal Police asked them to help investigate a report of shots fired in the area of Sunny Hill Drive and Fort Shantok Road.

Witnesses had spotted the suspect's vehicle on Massapeag Side Road and provided police with a license plate number, according to an arrest report.

Montville police joined with state and tribal police and located the unoccupied car, with a spent shell casing in the passenger seat, parked at the Crow Hill apartment complex on Sunny Hill Drive. Mohegan Tribal Police used security footage to obtain a description of the man and woman seen exiting the car, the report said.

Police said they located the woman at the Henny Penny on Route 32. The woman revealed that her boyfriend, upset after an altercation at a party, had fired his handgun out the window and into the woods at Fort Shantok Park and tossed the gun out the window. Police said they later located the weapon.

Peter G. Gutierrez of Danbury turned himself in to Montville police Saturday morning. He is charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, risk of injury to a minor, second-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm, breach of peace, violation of a protective order, discharging a firearm from a roadway and interfering with police.

He was being held on a $50,000 bond and was scheduled to appear Tuesday in Norwich Superior Court.