Police: Man used box cutter in attack

Nov. 18—MOUNT CARMEL — A Mount Carmel man accused of stabbing another man with a box cutter was taken into custody by gunpoint on Tuesday, according to Mount Carmel Borough Police.

Sylvester Junior Kines, 48, of North Oak Street, Mount Carmel, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of possessing instruments of crime, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. The charges were filed by Mount Carmel Borough Police Lt. David Donkochik in the Mount Carmel Office of District Judge William Cole.

Donkochik reported that he responded to the area of Fifth and Oak streets at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday for a report of one man armed with a box cutter fighting another man. When he arrived, Donkochik ordered both men to the ground at gunpoint, saying he didn't know which of the men had the weapon.

Kines was found with a gray and yellow Dewalt utility knife. The alleged victim Dewayne Wilson had slash marks on his sweatshirt and jeans, as well as four bleeding wounds, including one laceration over 12 inches in length and a severe laceration on his upper left bicep about eight inches in length, police said.

Witnesses told police that Kines attacked Wilson. At one point, witnesses said Wilson had his hands up and did not appear to want any trouble, police said.

Witnesses said it was clear that Kines was the aggressor, according to police.

Another witness provided a video from his cellphone showing Kines going after the victim and swinging the item in his hand as if he was attempting to slash Wilson, police said.

Wilson was transported via ambulance to Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital in Coal Township for treatment of his injuries.

Kines was committed to Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $100,000 cash bail following an arraignment on Tuesday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in front of Cole.