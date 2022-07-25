Police: Man used fake passport to steal from bank account in Peterborough

Jul. 25—PETERBOROUGH — Police are looking for a man they say used a fraudulent passport at People's United Bank to take money from another person's account and tried to do the same at two other area bank branches.

Peterborough police responded to the bank at 35 Main St. around 3:50 p.m. on Friday, the department said in a news release Monday morning. The man left on foot and was picked up in a blue vehicle believed to be a Toyota Camry SE, the release states. The vehicle did not have a front license plate.

Peterborough police Sgt. Chris Martin declined to comment Monday on the amount of money the man withdrew. He said no additional details are currently available.

Later Friday, the man tried unsuccessfully to withdraw money from the People's United Bank in Jaffrey and Keene, where the account was flagged, the release states.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peterborough police at 603-924-8050.

