Police: Man used fake Russian accent, BB gun to rob pot shop

Jun. 25—HAVERHILL — Police say a man charged with robbing a local cannabis store used a fake Russian accent and a BB gun to demand cash Wednesday.

Tony Hernandez, 51, 215 River St., Apt. 2, was arraigned on an armed robbery charge Thursday and held without bail by Judge Cesar Archilla. A 58A hearing — scheduled to determine if Hernandez is a danger to himself or the community — will be held July 1.

This is the first robbery of a Haverhill pot shop since retail dispensaries opened for business in May 2020, according to police.

Haverhill police were called to CNA Stores at 558 River St. at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday after the store's silent panic alarm was triggered three times, according to a police report on file at Haverhill District Court.

Once police arrived, employee Jesse Caldwell said CNA had been "robbed by a white male at gunpoint" and that he had taken off with money, according to the report. Caldwell described the suspect — later identified by police as Hernandez — as wearing pants, a white Sherwin Williams T-shirt and a hat, according to police.

Caldwell also said the man spoke with a Russian accent.

Caldwell said another employee, Alexander Caponigro, walked in with the man and kept "looking down towards his gun," trying to use his eyes to alert other workers, according to the police report.

It was then that Caldwell pressed the store's silent alarm to alert the Haverhill Police Department, the report said.

Once Caldwell triggered the alarm, the man confronted him and pointed his gun.

Then, according to police, CNA clerk Chelsea Mansur handed the money over to the robber along with marijuana before he "told everyone not to move and fled through the business's front door."

Police say the robber made away with $1,040 in cash and $60 worth of a marijuana strain called "Waffle Cone."

Using security footage from CNA Stores, police learned that the robber changed clothing after fleeing the dispensary, according to the report. Police said they also discovered tattoos on the man's right arm and the police dispatch issued an updated description to officers patrolling local areas.

Story continues

K-9 Riggs of the Essex County Sheriff's Office and his handler, Officer John Troiano, walked the path where the robber was last seen. A discarded pair of shoes and clothing matching the initial description of what the man wore into the store was found in an alley between CNA Stores and the nearby Top Line Import car dealership, the police report said.

Later, as the search continued with the help of K-9 Riggs, police located a black BB gun in a bush on Margin Street, according to the report.

Hernandez was arrested after Detective Michael Shinners, working a plainclothes assignment in the area, located a man matching the description of the robber near 130 Washington St. Shinners used CNA's surveillance footage of the suspect's tattoos and his clothing to identify Hernandez, according to the police report.

Hernandez told officers he was home all day because his apartment was being inspected by the Section 8 Housing Program, according to police.

While he was being detained and questioned, Hernandez asked officers, "Did you catch the robber?"

At that point, police hadn't mentioned the robbery to Hernandez, according to the report.

After Hernandez was arrested, officers obtained a search warrant for his home, the report said. Police said they seized $700 and a robbery note from the home. It was not clear if the note was passed to CNA employees.

CNA Stores reopened for business Thursday, with staff expressing appreciation to the Police Department for its quick response. CNA leadership also praised employees for staying calm under pressure.

"The staff did everything right and the way they were trained," said Scott Winters, director of business development and community outreach. "Because of the way they handled themselves, they kept the situation calm and protected staff and customers alike."

Winters said the store is reviewing the incident with its chief of security and making any necessary improvements to its security protocols.

"We want to reassure everyone that the safety of our employees and customers is our first priority," Winters said.

The state Cannabis Control Commission said it is aware of the incident and working with CNA and local law enforcement as necessary. The commission said CNA is also complying with all regulatory reporting requirements.