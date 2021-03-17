Police: Man used gun in residential electronics robbery

Mar. 16—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man is one of three suspects who used a gun to rob another man of electronics at his north side residence, police said.

The robbers also took keys for a vehicle, but did not steal the vehicle because they presumably didn't know how to use manual transmission, police said.

Romelle M. Arnold Jr., 20, 867 Kari Drive, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of armed robbery and armed burglary.

A warrant was issued for Arnold's arrest.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to a Birch Street residence Nov. 16 on a report of a theft of a camera. The officer observed that a window was broken at a residence. The owner said the residence was robbed and one of the residents was home and awake during the robbery.

The resident told the officer he was sleeping on the couch in the living room when he heard a knock on the door. He got up, peeked behind the curtain for the door and could not see anything. When he opened the door he was confronted by three males.

The resident was grabbed by the neck of his shirt by a man not wearing a face mask. The man told the resident he had a gun and not to do or say anything. The resident saw a large black handgun in the man's hand.

The resident told authorities he recognized the man who grabbed him as Arnold.

The three males asked the resident if there were drugs or electronics in the residence. The resident told them there were electronics but no drugs.

The three males stole video game systems, an external hard drive, a headset and a pair of car keys, which were later recovered in the vehicle.

The vehicle the keys belonged to were not stolen as it appeared the three robbers could not drive a manual transmission vehicle.

The officer then observed outdoor surveillance camera footage of the residence. Four males could be seen on the northwest side of the residence. The males unscrew a light bulb before one of them points at the camera.

Two males walk toward the camera. A short time later the video footage cuts out. The camera was later recovered on the north side of the property. It appeared the males had used a piece of wood to knock the camera down.

If convicted of the charges, Arnold could be sentenced to up to 35 years in prison.