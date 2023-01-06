Police: Man used motorized skateboard in Exeter burglary

Jan. 6—Police say a Hinsdale man used a motorized skateboard to get away after breaking into an Exeter business last September.

Ryan Dean, 39, is charged with burglary and criminal mischief, both felonies, in connection with a burglary at New England Truck Center, according to a news release from Exeter police.

"This was a very unusual case," said Deputy Police Chief Josh McCain. "In my 22 years in law enforcement, this is the first item I've seen a suspect using a motorized skateboard to carry out a crime."

Police had responded to the business at 156 Epping Road the night of Sept. 18 to investigate a break-in, after a state trooper noticed a shattered window.

Surveillance video showed someone entering the property on a motorized skateboard around 8:30 p.m. that night, making a wide loop through the parking lot and then leaving with what appeared to be a cash box.

The box contained money and checks from the business totaling more than $1,500, police said.

Shortly after the burglary, according to the release, Dean got into his 2014 Mercedes-Benz parked nearby, and a few minutes later, that car was involved in a crash on Route 101. The driver left the scene of the crash, police said.

Exeter police issued an arrest warrant for the burglary for Dean in October, but his whereabouts were unknown until Dec. 19, when Dean was arrested by Keene police after a motor vehicle pursuit in that city, according to the release.

Dean will be arraigned on Jan. 19 in Rockingham County Superior Court.