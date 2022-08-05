Police: Man uses counterfeit $100 at Everett child’s lemonade stand

Everett police is asking the public for help to identify a man accused of using a counterfeit $100 bill at a child’s lemonade stand, and walking away with $85 and lemonade.

According to the Everett Police Department, 11-year-old Jeremy spent his allowance to set up a lemonade stand on Beverly Boulevard.

Police say a man approached Jeremy and offered him $100 for a drink, and he asked for exact change.

Jeremy used his allowance money to give the man $85 in change.

When the man left, Jeremy went to a local gas station where he learned the $100 bill was fake and he was out all of his allowance money.

On Thursday, Everett police released a photo of the suspect and is asking if you recognize this man, to call the Everett police tip line at 425-257-8450.

A GoFundMe was also set up by a neighbor of Jeremy, to help Jeremy recover his losses and possibly expand his lemonade empire.