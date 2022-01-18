Police: Man who vandalized Manchester town hall with a baseball bat returns five years later

A man who busted up artwork and display cases in Manchester’s town hall lobby five years ago, cryptically explaining that he thought his life was being televised, returned late last week and again allegedly vandalized the lobby, police say.

The man was arrested Thursday on charges that included first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment and carrying a dangerous weapon. He was being held Monday in lieu of $50,000 for a court appearance on Feb. 16.

Police were alerted at 4:13 p.m. that a man with a baseball bat was smashing items in the lobby of town hall. The building was placed in lockdown and multiple officers rushed to the scene.

A witness said the man calmly grabbed paintings off the wall and threw them on the floor. Employees and customers had scattered into offices and the vault in the tax collection and assessment office before police arrived. All this time the building’s fire alarm was sounding, police said.

Officers had their stun guns at the ready, but the man greeted them with his hands in the air and was taken into custody without incident, according to a police report. Police found the bat nearby. He offered no reason for his actions, and abruptly ended an interview at the station, police said.

On Jan. 17, 2017, the man walked into town hall at about 3 p.m. and smashed glass cases containing artwork and other exhibits on the first and second floors, police said. Workers locked themselves in their offices and no one was hurt. The cost of damages was estimated at $2,500 to $3,000.

The man, who was later found guilty and received probation, would not give his name or submit to being fingerprinted, police said. Identified by an officer who recognized him as a former Manchester High School student, he had been living in town with a friend of his family, a woman he called his godmother, police said.

The woman told officers that the man had been acting strangely recently, a police report said. She said the man believes “he is in a movie,” and his delusions come from “The Truman Show,” a 1998 film in which the main character discovers that his entire life is being televised. The woman told police, he “believes that the only way he can get off the show is by going to court or jail,” the report said.

Police at the time said they had dealt with the man before, when he was found in a filthy bedroom, lying on a bed with a machete and a sword, the report said. At that time, he also said that he was tired of being on a TV show, police said. An officer persuaded him to check into a hospital to be evaluated, the report said.

