Police: Man who walked out of his own trial found hiding in Mount Dora attic

Police said a man who walked out of his own trial in March was found hiding in an attic in Mount Dora on Wednesday.

The search for Zachery Waldo, 36, started on March 14 after officials said he left court for a lunch break, but never returned. At the time, he was out on bond on for his role in a 2019 crash that killed three people on Christmas Eve.

Waldo’s absence didn’t stop the jury from finding him guilty on all the charges he faced, including three counts of DUI manslaughter.

Multiple law enforcement agencies joined the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in the search for Waldo in the weeks since the trial.

In an effort to get the public to help track him down, the sheriff’s office announced that the reward for information leading to Waldo’s capture was increased to $10,000.

Lake County deputies are expected to release more details on his capture Wednesday afternoon.

