Police: Man wanted for 1997 triple fatal DWI crash in Hickory died in Mexico

A man wanted for a 1997 DWI crash that killed a mom and her two daughters died in Mexico, Hickory police said.

Police said Javier Uresti was driving a pickup truck on Feb. 17, 1997 when Maria Self and her two daughters, Kathy Styles and Ruth Self, were crossing Tate Boulevard in Hickory. They were driving on Ninth Street Lane Southeast when the pickup truck slammed into them.

Uresti was charged with three counts of second degree murder in the incident, police said. They also said driving while intoxicated contributed to the crash.

Police said they worked with the FBI for 20 years to look for Uresti. They discovered he fled to his hometown of San Luis Potosi, Mexico shortly after the crash.

Investigators said on March 30, they confirmed Uresti died on July 1, 2020 in his hometown.

