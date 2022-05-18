Police: Man wanted for deputy assault arrested

May 18—CENTERVILLE — A man police say has been on the run since seriously assaulting a sheriff's deputy on Saturday was arrested along with his wife Tuesday.

The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 33-year-old David Duane Boley after they served a search warrant at 517 W. Washington St. in Centerville on Tuesday at 3:50 p.m.

Boley was wanted by police after they say he assaulted Gary Buckallew, an Appanoose County Sheriff's Deputy, on Saturday afternoon in the 17400 block of Highway J18 near the small town of Iconium in northern Appanoose County. The sheriff's office says Buckallew is in stable condition but was severely injured in the assault.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office said Boley was also a suspect in a home burglary reported in the 17000 block of Highway J18, near the area of the alleged assault on Saturday. A homeowner reported to law enforcement at 9:47 a.m. Sunday that Boley entered his residence by force. The homeowner told police he fled the residence westbound after the homeowner confronted Boley with a firearm, a press release said. The incident remains under investigation.

Boley was charged with assault causing serious injury, disarming a peace officer of a dangerous weapon, first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and possession of methamphetamine. Boley was also wanted on warrants with charges including two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of drug distribution to a person under the age of 18, and child endangerment.

Police also arrested his wife, Cristina Boley, who was charged with child endangerment and aiding and abetting third-degree burglary.

Assisting in the investigations and search are sheriff's offices from Monroe, Davis and Wapello Counties, as well as the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa State Patrol, Centerville Police Department, Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement, members of the Iowa-Central Iowa Drug Task Force Tactical Team and the ADLM Emergency Management Coordinator. The warrant Tuesday was served by the Appanoose County Sheriff's Office, Centerville Police Department, and Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement.

