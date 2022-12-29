Police: Man wanted in Jefferson Twp. home invasion arrested

Dec. 29—A suspect wanted for a home invasion and attempted armed robbery in Jefferson Twp. was in custody Thursday, state police at Dunmore said.

Todd Dwight Kitchen, 49, was awaiting arraignment on attempted robbery, burglary and other charges, police said.

Investigators on Wednesday identified Kitchen as the suspect in the incident Tuesday afternoon at 52 Little Lake Road.

State police said a 911 caller reported a man, later identified as Kitchen, smashed the front door window with a pistol and chased her through the home before holding her at gunpoint while demanding to know the location of a safe.

The woman broke free and ran to a neighboring residence, where she called 911.

Check back for updates.

— DAVID SINGLETON