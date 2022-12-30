Police: Man wanted in Jefferson Twp. home invasion arrested

Dec. 30—A Luzerne County man charged in a home invasion and attempted armed robbery in Jefferson Twp. on Tuesday covered his face but dropped his methadone containers at the crime scene, state police said.

Todd D. Kitchen, 49, is jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail on charges of robbery, burglary, simple assault, terroristic threats and criminal mischief. The state police did not release details Thursday regarding the circumstances of his capture, but how they identified him was made clear in a criminal complaint obtained following his arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Laura M. Turlip.

Kitchen is accused of smashing a window with a pistol Tuesday afternoon at 52 Little Lake Road and chasing a housekeeper, Charissa Dalrymple, through the home while threatening to kill her if she did not give up the location of a safe. Dalrymple did not know Kitchen, who was wearing a face covering during the break-in, police said.

He held a gun to Dalrymple's head and demanded she show him the location of a safe. She got away and called 911. The incident was captured on surveillance footage at the home, provided by an owner, Dominick Christiano.

While investigating, state police came across a backpack left behind by the robber. Inside was a prybar, a Luzerne County bus pass and two bottles of methadone filled three days earlier in Wilkes-Barre.

Methadone is used to treat pain and dependence on opioids. The addiction treatment center that filled the prescription, Miners Medical, confirmed the patient ID on the bottles belonged to Kitchen, state police said.

Surveillance footage provided to state police by a neighbor, Albert Leonicini, showed Kitchen arrive on Little Lake Road in a pickup truck, dressed in the garb Dalrymple described. The registered owner of the truck, Frank Howe, told the state police that he and Kitchen had been driving around Scranton for a few hours until Kitchen mentioned driving to Christiano's home to get drugs.

Howe told the state troopers Kitchen left the truck with a backpack. When he returned, he no longer had it and he was out of breath and sweating.

Kitchen is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Jan. 9.

DAVID SINGLETON, staff writer, contributed to this report.

