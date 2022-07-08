Police: Man wanted on lewdness charges offered to pay woman for sex at MBTA station

A man wanted on lewdness charges was arrested early Thursday morning after police say he offered to pay a woman for sex while at an MBTA station.

Officers responding to a report of a female being harassed in the area of a bus terminal at South Station around 4 a.m. spoke with a woman who said she was approached by a man who requested she engage in sexual conduct with him for a fee, according to the Transit Police Department.

The victim provided a description of the suspect, officers searched the area, and arrested 52-year-old Cassios Lima, of Malden, police said.

Lima allegedly furnished a false name and date of birth when officers caught up to him. The officers later learned that he had two outstanding warrants for lewd and lascivious conduct, as well as open and gross lewdness.

The incident remains under investigation.

