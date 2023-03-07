Police: Man wanted on lewdness charges arrested for committing crude act on Red Line train

·1 min read

Authorities arrested a Cambridge man Monday morning after he allegedly performed multiple lewd acts in front of women on MBTA trains.

23-year-old Calebre Predelus was charged with open and gross lewdness.

Officers responding to a Red Line train travelling from JFK-UMass to Quincy Center Station found a woman who said Predelus carried out a lewd act in front of her, laughing as he did so, according to Transit Police. The victim was able to snap a picture of Predelus and gave it to detectives, who immediately began investigating and stopped the train at Quincy Center Station.

Police found Predelus a short time later within the train car and took him into custody. He will appear in court at a later date.

Transit officials say Predelus was sought by detectives for committing similar crude acts in February.

