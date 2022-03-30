Police say man and woman threatened potential witnesses

Mar. 30—Brunswick police arrested a man and a woman before dawn Sunday, both of whom allegedly tried to intimidate potential witnesses to the murder last June of a 29-year-old mother of three in broad daylight on a city street.

Police arrested Markheall Charles Johnson, 42, and Josita Nahmee Stewart, 35, charging each with influencing a witness. The two were booked into the Glynn County Detention Center at 1:53 a.m Sunday, jail records show.

Stewart is from Orlando, and Johnson's booking information indicates an address in Glynn County.

Another woman was arrested last week by authorities in Ocala on similar charges, Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith said. The woman is being held by authorities in Marion County, Fla., but Brunswick police did not release her name Tuesday.

All three suspects allegedly interfered with the Brunswick Police Department's investigation into the shooting death of 29-year-old Shannon Riley on June 24, 2021, police said.

Earlier this month, authorities arrested two men in connection with the murder of Riley, who was shot three times in the 1300 block of Mansfield Street. Riley died of her wounds at Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital.

Chequerdo Foy, 20, was arrested March 8 in Orlando by the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was subsequently transferred to the Glynn County jail, where he is charged with murder/party to a crime and robbery/party to a crime.

Aquayl Foy, 18, is being held in the Marion County, Fla., jail as an out-of-state fugitive. He awaits extradition to Glynn County on charges of murder and armed robbery.

The Foys are cousins, Smith said.

Police said Aquayl Foy shot Riley three times, then jumped into a 2016 Honda driven by Chequerdo Foy.

Police had offered rewards of $3,000 for information leading to an arrest in the weeks following the murder, but there were no arrests until this month. Police named Chequerdo Foy as a person of interest early on in the investigation and sought the public's help in locating him.

Story continues

Shortly after Chequerdo Foy's arrest, Brunswick police said Johnson and Stewart allegedly assaulted several potential witnesses in an incident that occurred outside of Glynn County.

City police detectives had been seeking Johnson and Stewart when they learned early Sunday that both could be found at a residence near H and Norwich streets, according to a report. Brunswick patrol officers responded, arresting both suspects without incident, the report shows.

A former jail guard in Chatham County, Riley moved from Savannah to Brunswick with her three children for a fresh start, family members said. The single mother worked at a local call center.

The investigation into Riley's murder remains ongoing and more arrests related to the case are likely, Smith said. Maintaining the public's trust during important cases such as this is paramount to police investigators, Smith said. That is why police are committed to pursuing all who unlawfully interfere with the process, she said.

"When you have outside influences getting involved, it makes the investigation process that much more difficult," Smith said. "We want to protect the trust and rapport we have developed with the public.

"This is a warning to others: Do not impede the flow of any investigation by threats or harassment. It won't be tolerated."