Sep. 5—A man was critically wounded during a shooting incident Sunday afternoon in the 1600 block of L Street in Brunswick, city police said.

The man, 33, was transported following the 4:55 p.m. shooting outside the Give and Take Mart at 1603 L Street, police said. He was being prepared late Sunday evening for transport by ambulance to UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., police said.

No further details were available late Sunday.